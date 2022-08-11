World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lit up social media when walking over Cameron Smith’s line during the first round of the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Ad

Scheffler has been critical of LIV, reaffirming his commitment to the PGA Tour.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 'Common sense prevailed' - McIlroy welcomes blocking of LIV rebels' bid to play in FedEx Cup A DAY AGO

And the Masters champion set Twitter ablaze when walking in front of Smith on Thursday.

Golfing etiquette dictates that you go round the back of a fellow player on the green, and it certainly caught Smith by surprise as he threw a hard stare at Scheffler.

It was a move that split opinion, with many of the belief that it was Scheffler's way of throwing shade at Smith for the links with LIV.

There were others that were prepared to give Scheffler the benefit of the doubt and that it was an honest mistake. The support for that is Scheffler was having a tough time on the course at TPC Southwind.

He missed a string of short putts and was off the pace - and seemingly distracted.

To add further weight to it being a mistake, Scheffler and Smith shared a high-five during the round after Smith holed a shot from the fairway.

Whatever the reason, it was a big talking point on a big day of golf.

FedEx St. Jude Championship FedEx St Jude Championship betting tips as McIlroy and Smith bid for glory YESTERDAY AT 10:40