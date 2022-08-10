Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones failed in their bid to have their bans overturned in order to play in the FedEx Cup.

The trio, along with a host of other players, jumped ship from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, and were suspended the moment they played their first shots in a LIV event.

Ad

FedEx St. Jude Championship FedEx St Jude Championship: Tee times, prize money, TV coverage as McIlroy heads field 34 MINUTES AGO

While the LIV 11 are seeking a long-term ruling, Gooch, Swafford and Jones sought a temporary restraining order to allow them to play in the FedExp Cup.

That hearing took place in a court in California, and Judge Beth Labson Freeman rejected their bid to play at this week’s FedEx St Jude Championship.

“With today’s news, our players, fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks: the best players in the world competing in the FedEx Cup play-offs, capping an incredibly compelling season with the crowning of the FedEx Cup champion at the Tour Championship,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

While the development in a court in California was a boost for the PGA Tour, LIV continues to command headlines and Cameron Smith refused to deny he was set to join the Saudi-funded series.

A report in the Telegraph said Smith had signed a $100m deal, news which was backed up by his fellow Australian Cameron Percy who said Smith had gone to LIV

In a press conference ahead of the St Jude Championship, Smith refused to deny the rumours.

"My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup play-offs," the Open champion said. "That's all I'm here for.

"If there's something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy.

"I'm a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything it will be said by me.

"Like I said, I'm here to play the FedEx Cup play-offs. That's been my focus the last week and a half, that's what I'm here to do. I'm here to win the FedEx Cup play-offs."

A move is unlikely to be confirmed in the coming weeks, as Smith said he intended to play in the Presidents Cup in September.

Joining LIV would put his place in the International team in jeopardy as other players who have gone to LIV have been told they cannot play at Quail Hollow.

Golf 'They're gone' - Open winner Smith set to join LIV Golf, claims fellow Australian 15 HOURS AGO