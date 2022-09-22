Rory McIlroy feels his FedEx Cup success and series of near misses at the majors in 2022 will set him up for a shot at glory in 2023.

McIlroy’s major drought dates back to 2014, but he went extremely close in three of the four in 2022.

“It was great to at least get something out of the summer,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “To play so much good golf over the last few months and if I had not got anything out of it, the Canadian Open win was great, but not getting it done at the US Open or the Open Championship, it is nice to at least get something nice out of the summer.”

McIlroy admitted to being hit hard by his agonising Open defeat, so was happy to get back in the winners’ circle once again.

“It softened the blow,” he said of his Tour Championship win. “It does not mean it was any easier to get over, but when you keep playing good golf and not seeing the rewards. You dust yourself off and go again, you play well again but don’t quite get it done, it can get quite difficult. So to have all that good golf pay off in some sort of way - it was not in the majors - but it was the FedEx Cup.

“I feel like the way I have performed in the majors this year, it is like a massive springboard into the next few years and I feel like I have my mojo back in the majors and know what to do and that is exciting.”

McIlroy is taking the week off after a busy spell, but is back in action in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship from September 29 to October 2.

