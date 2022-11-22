One season ends and another one begins, as the Australian PGA Championship kicks off a new campaign on the DP World Tour.
It was only a few days ago that Jon Rahm was winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time, and Rory McIlroy lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy once again.
Those two big beasts of European and world golf will not be in action at Royal Queensland Golf Club, and it will be the stars of the Antipodes who will be front and centre.
That is not to say Europe will not be represented, and two rising stars will be teeing it up in the shape of Rasmus Hojgaard and his twin brother Nicolai.
But the focus will be on the home contingent, and Cameron Smith in particular.
Smith is a box-office golfer, and having won the Open Championship earlier in the year he made the leap to LIV Golf.
He said part of his thinking behind his decision was to enable him to tailor his schedule to allow him to play more events on home soil. This is his first opportunity, and it’s in his home state of Queensland. And as a two-time winner of the event, albeit on a different course, he will fancy his chances.
The Course: Royal Queensland Golf Club
Australia has a bunch of spectacular golf courses, and Royal Queensland is towards the top.
It dates back to 1920, and was given Royal Charter the following year by King George V.
Alister MacKenzie did some remedial work in the late 1920s, while the current championship track was revamped by Michael Clayton and opened in 2007.
Clayton made a conscious decision to not have high rough, and with wide fairways and landing areas those who are long off the tee have a distinct advantage.
Bunkers are one of the course’s primary defences, and some are extremely penal, while wind could play a part as the way it was set up dictates certain lines off tees could be impossible depending on strength of wind and direction.
Prize Money: AUD$2.4 million (£1.34 million), with the winner’s share being AUD$360,000 (£200,000)
Format: 72-hole strokeplay
Course records:
- 18 holes: 63 - Jediah Morgan (2022)
- 72 holes: 262 - Jediah Morgan (2022)
TV Coverage: The Australian PGA Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2022: Jediah Morgan
- 2019: Adam Scott
- 2018: Cameron Smith
- 2017: Cameron Smith
- 2016: Harold Varner III
- 2015: Nathan Holman
- 2014: Greg Chalmers
- 2013: Adam Scott
- 2012: Daniel Popovic
- 2011: Greg Chalmers
- 2010: Peter Senior
- 2009: Robert Allenby
- 2008: Geoff Ogilvy
- 2007: Peter Lonard
- 2006: Nick O’Hern
- 2005: Robert Allenby
- 2004: Peter Lonard
- 2003: Peter Senior
Tee Times (Local)
06:00
- COLLYER, Blake
- FLANAGAN, Nick
- WARREN, Justin
06:10
- RUMFORD, Brett
- WILKIN, Aaron
- COLETTA, Brett
06:20
- BECKER, Braden
- BARBIERI, Nathan
- EVANS, Andrew
06:30
- ARNOLD, Jamie
- SMYTH, Travis
- ORMSBY, Wade
06:40
- ARMSTRONG, Josh
- BATEMAN, Harry
- HALL, Ashley
06:50
- GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo
- GEARY, Josh
- RANKIN, Brett
07:00
- CRAWFORD, Cory
- WOOLS COBB, Shae
- MUIR, Kieran
07:10
- LIU, Yan Wei
- WHARTON, Ben
- ECCLES, Ben
07:20
- BARRON, Haydn
- HART, Tim
- BLYTH, Adam
07:30
- VOKE, Nick
- ALLAN, Stephen
- JEFFRESS, Steven
07:40
- GRIERSON, James
- PROVERBS, Blake
- HAWKES, Simon
07:50
- CRIPPS, Jayden
- KING, TJ
- CAMPBELL, Ben
08:00
- BLIZARD, Rohan
- MEE, James
- DONOGHUE, Edward
06:00
- FOX, Ryan
- SMITH, Cameron
- SCOTT, Adam
06:10
- MORGAN, Jediah
- DAVIS, Cameron
- HOJGAARD, Rasmus
06:20
- ENDYCOTT, Harrison
- CROWE, Harrison
- HOJGAARD, Nicolai
06:30
- DOBBELAAR, Louis
- BLING, Devon
- ANTCLIFF, Maverick
06:40
- FELTON, Jarryd
- MURRAY, Zach
- GRIFFIN, Matthew
06:50
- JORDAN, Matthew
- THOMPSON, Jack
- ACKERMAN, Derek
07:00
- MARCHESANI, James
- LOYPUR, DJ
- MCBRIDE, Kade
07:10
- LEE, Chang Gi
- MULLANEY, Jordan
- POWER HORAN, Thomas
07:20
- JOHNSTON, Liam
- HIGGINS, Lucas
- FOWLER, Peter
07:30
- FARR, Oliver
- HIGGINBOTTOM, Jake
- CHISNALL, Ryan
07:40
- BRAZEL, Sam
- STRANGE, Scott
- TOOMEY, Luke
07:50
- BROWN, Luke
- CRABTREE, Chris
- HUTSON, Mark
08:00
- DIDONE, Aiden
- GARCIA, Zinyo
- BRERETON, Darcy
11:00
- LEISHMAN, Marc
- LEE, Min Woo
- MERONK, Adrian
11:10
- HERBERT, Lucas
- OGILVY, Geoff
- SCRIVENER, Jason
11:20
- MICHELUZZI, David
- WINDRED, Blake
- KANAYA, Takumi
11:30
- KENNEDY, Brad
- QUAYLE, Anthony
- HILLIER, Daniel
11:40
- CHALMERS, Greg
- PAPADATOS, Dimitrios
- MCLEOD, Jake
11:50
- KAWAMURA, Masahiro
- LONARD, Peter
- LEWIS, Tom
12:00
- WANG, Jeunghun
- WOOD, Christopher
- JOHN, Cameron
12:10
- HOWELL, David
- O'MALLEY, Peter
- MILLAR, Matthew
12:20
- MCEVOY, Richard
- SMYLIE, Elvis
- BLAND, Adam
12:30
- O'LOUGHLIN, Daniel
- WRIGHT, Michael
- CARTER, Jak
12:40
- MCCARDLE, Max
- STIEGER, Matthew
- DANN, Charlie
12:50
- BUGDALSKI, Jackson
- COOKE, Peter
- BITTLE, Kit
13:00
- CURTIS, Lawrence
- STOLZ, Andre
- FOWLER, Brenton
11:00
- BRANSDON, David
- LAWSON, Deyen
- FRASER, Marcus
11:10
- HEND, Scott
- PIKE, Aaron
- SINNOTT, Todd
11:20
- MCKINNEY, Connor
- PARRY, John
- MARTIN, Andrew
11:30
- WIEBE, Gunner
- SIM, Michael
- BAUTISTA, Austin
11:40
- HORSEY, David
- ZUNIC, Jordan
- PAVAN, Andrea
11:50
- HISATSUNE, Ryo
- MACKENZIE, Jay
- GALE, Daniel
12:00
- PINEAU, Pierre
- TIGHE, Lincoln
- LYRAS, John
12:10
- REITAN, Kristoffer
- IEREMIA, Denzel
- ARNOLD, Scott
12:20
- Peter Wilson
- MEYER, Velten
- BECK, Darren
12:30
- BARROW, Callan
- HEFFERNAN, Will
- FLYNN, Lawry
12:40
- EAVES, Samuel
- MUNRO, Jack
- KLEIN, Douglas
12:50
- CANIZARES, Alejandro
- HOPEWELL, Hayden
- NORRIS, Jason
13:00
- CAMPBELL, Andrew
- BARKER, Lachlan
- SMITH, Mitchell
