Cameron Smith made a solid start to the Australian PGA Championship, but finds himself three shots adrift of leader Min Woo Lee.

Smith is the star attraction, being back in his native state at Royal Queensland Golf Course for the first time since winning the Open Championship earlier this year.

He is also now a LIV Golf player, which adds spice to his appearance on an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

Smith began his round on the back nine and after a bogey on the 11th, his second, he was over-par at the mid-way point of the day.

The normally reliable putter began to warm up and he rolled in four birdies to get to three-under.

While Smith is well placed, he finds himself three shots behind leader Lee.

First Round Leaderboard

T1. Min Woo Lee, six-under

T1. Jason Scriviner, six-under

T1. John Lyras, six-under

T4. Adam Scott, five-under

T4. Brad Kennedy, five-under

T4. Anthony Quayle, five-under

The Australian has been playing well in recent weeks, and he breezed round in 65 on the back of excellent play on and around the greens.

Jason Scrivener was another man with a hot putter, as he matched Lee’s 65 to get to six-under alongside John Lyras who birdied his final hole to claim a share of the lead.

Adam Scott will have plenty of support in his native Queensland, and he is one behind the leaders after a round of 66.

"The conditions couldn't be better and you want to take advantage of that," Scott said. "I´m very pleased with that, all really solid stuff."

Scott had Steve Williams back on the bag, and was delighted the band were back together.

"Yeah, it was great, he obviously hasn't been out at any events for quite a long time, so I think he was pretty excited," Scott said. "We came out and played Tuesday morning, it´s quite easy.

"I may have changed, but I know he´s not and so I knew what to expect when we came out and to fall back into familiar routines was pretty good."

There is European representation, and the Hojgaard twins began well. Rasmus signed for 68 to get to two-under, while his brother Nicolai and Poland’s Adrian Meronk were one shot better at three-under.

