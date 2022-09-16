Danny Willett powered into contention in the second round of the Fortinet Championship.

In the first event of the new season, the Englishman is ready to take advantage of his good fortune by moving to 12-under following a round of 64.

Willett went bogey-free on Friday, the second day in a row, and eight birdies sent him charging up the leaderboard.

At the halfway stage in the event, former Masters champion Willett joined clubhouse leader and defending champion Max Homa at the top of the tree.

Homa made one eagle and four birdies in his round of 67 and looks well set to mount a staunch defence of his title at Silverado Country Club.

“You get a lot of wedge shots if you drive it well and my wedge game has been pretty good,” Homa said when asked why the course in Napa suits his game. “It just fits my eye, I guess.

“This year it has been a lot of strategy stuff. It is about not being too greedy and trusting things when we have a good number.

“We’ve had only two weeks off, so it’s been about riding some momentum.”

Jason Day will not be around for the weekend as he added a 73 to an opening 74 to sit well outside the cut line at three-over.

