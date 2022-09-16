Although he feels it is unlikely to happen, Will Zalatoris has urged Tiger Woods to get a buggy exemption to extend his playing career.

Woods made only three appearances in 2022, all in majors, and his movement was severely restricted as he continued to struggle with the after-effects of a car crash in which he came close to losing a leg.

Ad

The 15-time major winner has said he does not intend to retire but is likely to play an extremely limited schedule.

Golf 'I would see Tiger win on the PGA Tour' - Tom Kim cites Woods as example to follow 26/08/2022 AT 18:39

Professionals are able to request the use of a buggy on medical grounds, but Woods has always said he would never go down that road.

Zalatoris can understand why Woods would not request a buggy but would like to see it in order to improve his chances of playing a round with arguably the greatest to play the game.

“I would love to play with Tiger at least once before he’s done-done just to do it,” Zalatoris, who is currently battling a back injury of his own, told Graham Bensinger.

“I know that that would be an amazing experience because even at the PGA, I played in front of him the first two days, we had more people with us because the people would come up to our group to follow us so they could get a better look when Tiger rolls through than when I was in the final group on Saturday.

“The part that amazes me is that he just has such a hard time walking, but man he can still play some good golf.

“Tiger could get a cart if he wants to, but you know he’s never going to take it because that’s who he is.

“Selfishly, I’m like, 'dude, get in the cart, I’m going to play with you, I want to see you when you’re 50, you’ve proven people wrong countless times coming back from injuries' and I'm like 'get in the damn cart!'“

BMW Championship 'There’s an alpha in there, and it’s not me' - McIlroy praises Tiger Woods after meeting 18/08/2022 AT 15:32