Greg Norman is confident in LIV Golf’s bid for World Golf Ranking recognition, and has urged the Masters and the other majors to remain neutral.

LIV Golf has fractured golf, with a swathe of players jumping ship from the PGA Tour on the back of massive contract offers.

The issue LIV players have at present is they cannot accrue ranking points as it does not have official status.

It has submitted a request, although there are objections from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

A meeting of the committee which makes the decision is believed to have taken place, but there has been no word as to an outcome.

LIV chief Norman has lobbied the chairman of the committee, Peter Dawson, and expects a fair hearing in his organisation’s bid for relevance.

“The person who’s at the helm is extremely intelligent and understanding about growing the game of golf - Peter Dawson (the former head of the R&A),” Norman told the New York Post. “He gets it.

“Peter and I have had open discussions about this. I flew to Scotland to sit down and have dinner with him. He has our application, so he’ll go through the right process to get it there.

"We brought up recusing Mohahan and (Keith) Pelley (the DP World Tour commissioner) and (Martin) Slumbers (who heads the R&A) and everybody who’s had a negative comment about LIV, and they cannot vote. They can’t.

“From an OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) standpoint, if I’m in (Dawson’s) shoes, I’m getting independent legal advice.”

Augusta chairman Fred Ridley could be a key figure in any decision, given the weight the Masters holds.

Like Dawson, Norman has spoken to Ridley and has urged him to take a neutral stance.

“I spoke to Fred Ridley,” Norman said. “They’ve weighed in pretty hard against (LIV). The majors should stay Switzerland, they have a responsibility for one event, not a league.

“But it also tells you is there a cabal there? This is the slippery slope you go down about what LIV is starting to expose.”

