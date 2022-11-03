Greg Norman has said LIV Golf is targeting seven players inside the world’s top 20, as reports continue to swirl that Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are set to make the move.

It has been confirmed there will be 14 events in 2023, with LIV expected to announce its schedule shortly.

A raft of players have been linked with LIV, some which proved wide of the mark, but the focus has shifted to Cantlay and Schauffele.

They have grown extremely close since being paired together at the 2019 Presidents Cup, and their families take regular holidays together.

There has been no word from the players and Norman refused to name his targets, but confirmed he is aiming high.

"Basically we're looking for maybe seven players, something like that,” LIV Golf CEO Norman said

He was then asked: "We're talking top 10, top 20 players?" Norman responded: "Yes. You said both. So I said yes.

"There is open discussion going on as we speak. Quite honestly, the players on the outside looking in to see what's happening with LIV today, these guys still talk to each other, right? It's not like they do not speak to each other. They do speak to each other and the ones on LIV feel like they're liberated. The players on the PGA Tour that we are speaking to today want to be liberated. Those conversations are ongoing.”

Cantlay is currently ranked four in the world, with Schauffee at six - meaning they fit into Norman’s target group.

Targeting seven players to fit into the 48-person roster means some of the current group will be jettisoned.

Norman said the make-up of the four-player teams would be left to the captain.

“That (selection) goes down to the team captain,” Norman said. “The team captain's got to talk to them and find out whether they want to continue on with the team and negotiate. It's really up to them. We get recommendations from a principal player who he'd like to have on his team and who he has spoken to. They come to us for that recommendation and then we've got to look at it from a league perspective and discuss it internally.”

Norman also added that he is confident a broadcast deal will be in place before the first event of the 2023 season gets underway.

