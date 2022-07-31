Sean Crocker held off a charge from Eddie Pepperell to claim a maiden DP World Tour win with victory at the Hero Open.

Crocker went from wire to wire at Fairmont St Andrews, after a course record on Thursday , but he was pushed extremely hard by Pepperell.

Ad

He held a two-shot lead overnight, but was made to work by Pepperell and needed to make clutch putts on 17 and 18 to secure the win with a score of 22-under.

Hero Open 'Coming to try and buy a sport' - Pepperell compares LIV to failed European Super League YESTERDAY AT 17:52

“It is not easy winning a golf tournament, and Eddie did not make that easy,” Crocker said. “I am lost for words.

“They are not easy holes coming down the stretch. A great save on 17 and I thought I could make it pretty easy as it was a par five, but it’s never easy to make a par to win a golf tournament.”

Reflecting on his feelings stood over the putt on 18, Crocker said: "Nervous as hell. I have felt pressure before but it is my first pro tournament. That putt looked about 20 feet and the hole about half an inch wide, but It was well struck and when I looked up and saw it about to drop I thought ‘don’t start crying.'”

Victory snapped a tough run for Crocker, and he added: “You don’t know what this game is going to bring you. We go out and try hard every day and we can play terrible and then you can have a week like this when every bounce seemed to go my way, putts dropped and I hit the ball beautifully.

“It makes me appreciate this game that I play for a living.”

Final Leaderboard

1. Sean Crocker, 22-under

2. Eddie Pepperell, 21-under

T3. David Law, 19-under

T3. Adrian Otaegui, 19-under

T5. Oliver Hundeboll, 18-under

T5. Jens Dantorp, 18-under

T7. Callum Shinkwin, 17-under

T7. Soren Kjeldsen, 17-under

T7. Wilco Nienaber, 17-under

Crocker made a shaky start, with his chipping far from dialled in. At the fourth, his pitch looked set to fly through the green but it crashed into the pin and dropped stone dead for a birdie - prompting the American to say: “Thank you, appreciate that.”

It was a huge slice of luck and settled the nerves as the pack closed in early in the final round.

A bogey followed one hole later, with Crocker duffing a chip and failing to hole a long putt for par.

Crocker repaired the damage on the sixth, but failed to take advantage of birdie opportunities on seven, eight and nine.

The 10th was the toughest hole on the course. For everyone other than Crocker, who broke the back of the hole with a brilliant drive, peppered the flag with an approach and rolled in the putt for a birdie. It restored a two-hole lead, as Pepperell broke clear of the pack to give chase.

Crocker and Pepperell traded birdies on the back nine, meaning the American was able to keep his opponent at arm's length.

Pepperell has been in the doldrums for a couple of years, lost his tour card at the end of last season and dropped down to 551 in the world.

The Englishman found some form at the Dutch Open at the end of May and a good run at the Cazoo Classic increased his belief.

Pepperell has been working hard on his swing and is starting to reap the rewards.

A four-shot deficit to Crocker proved too big to overcome, but the two-time DP World Tour winner kept fighting in a manner that suggested a victory is not far away.

Pepperell kept the pressure on Crocker, and the leader left the door open when three-putting the 15th after driving the green on the par four.

With the door ajar, Pepperell birdied the 18th - greeting it with a pump of the fist - to card a 65 and a clubhouse lead of 21-under.

At that moment, Crocker - one stroke in front of Pepperell - knew that three pars would be enough to get over the line.

Pars on 16, 17 and 18 was a tough ask, as they were playing extremely tough.

He ticked off the 16th without alarm, but raced a birdie putt on 17 eight feet past to leave him under pressure. As Pepperell on 18, he knocked in the putt and greeted it with a fist pump - leaving him with a one-stroke lead on 18.

Par looked like a straightforward task, but he made it difficult by leaving his approach on the wrong tier. He struck the opening putt well and stroked in a three-footer to secure his first tournament win.

Hero Open Crocker retains Hero Open leads, Ferguson, Nienaber surge with sizzling course records 29/07/2022 AT 14:36