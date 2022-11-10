Tiger Woods has confirmed he will make his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge next month.

The 15-time major champion hasn’t played since missing the cut at The Open at St Andrews in July.

Before then Woods will play on the PGA Tour at the Hero World Challenge, which runs from December 1-4 in Albany.

The tournament benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood will also be playing the 20-man tournament.

“I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge,” Woods wrote on Twitter.

“A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!”

Woods suffered serious injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021 and has said he will not play a full schedule again.

He has played just nine rounds this year – two at The Open, three at the PGA Championship and four at the Masters.

Woods' most recent tournament win was at the Zozo Championship in 2019.

