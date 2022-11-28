Tiger Woods has delayed his return to golf after pulling out of the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas with a foot injury.

The 15-time major champion has not played since missing the cut at The Open at St Andrews in July, but was slated to return at the event in Albany from December 1-4.

"In my preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods said in a statement on social media.

"After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties."

The Hero World Challenge, which is set to feature three of this year's four male major winners, benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas will be among those battling for victory in Woods' absence.

Woods suffered serious injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021 and has said he will not play a full schedule again.

He has only played nine rounds this year – two at The Open, three at the PGA Championship and four at the Masters.

Woods' most recent tournament win came at the Zozo Championship in 2019.

