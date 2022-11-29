After weeks of hype, Tiger Woods will not return to action at the Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury.
After missing the cut at the Open Championship in July, Woods was adamant that retirement was not on the agenda - albeit he gave no indication as to when he would return.
Rumours and counter rumours swirled as to when he would play again, but the smart money was on the Hero World Challenge as it is an event he hosts in Albany through the Tiger Woods foundation.
That was the plan, until he was struck down by a foot injury - but a high-class field will tee it up in the Bahamas.
While it is not an official event, it features on the PGA Tour schedule and since 2009 has controversially offered world ranking points.
The controversy comes from it being a limited field of 20, but it commands attention as it is Woods’ event and always attracts a high-class field.
That is no different on this occasion, as the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick will be in action.
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is the only notable absentee from the cream of the PGA Tour crop, but he will return to action the following week alongside Woods when they take on Spieth and Thomas in The Match.
Viktor Hovand is back to defend the title he won last year, aiming to become the first to win it back-to-back since Woods in 2007.
The Course: Albany
While it is the sort of weather that has people huddled under duvets in the UK, that’s not the case for the elite golfers of the world as they will be in sunny climes in the Bahamas.
It is the seventh time Albany has hosted the event, and for obvious reasons is one the players enjoy at this time of year.
Ernie Els was tasked with designing the course and it is a typical resort track, with lots of water and pristine bunkers to contend with.
Albany does have a Links-style feel to it, with high dunes one of the features - and wind, when it whips up, is one of its primary defences.
Prize Money: $3.5 million (£2.9 million), with the winner’s share being $1m (£827,000)
Format: 72-hole strokeplay
Course records:
- 18 holes: 61 - Rickie Fowler (2017)
- 72 holes: 263 - Bubba Watson (2015)
TV Coverage: The Hero World Challenge is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021: Viktor Hovland
- 2019: Henrik Stenson
- 2018: Jon Rahm
- 2017: Rickie Fowler
- 2016: Hideki Matsuyama
- 2015: Bubba Watson
- 2014: Jordan Spieth
- 2013: Zach Johnson
- 2012: Graeme McDowell
- 2011: Tiger Woods
- 2010: Graeme McDowell
- 2009: Jim Furyk
- 2008: Vijay Singh
- 2007: Tiger Woods
- 2006: Tiger Woods
- 2005: Luke Donald
- 2004: Tiger Woods
- 2003: Davis Love III
- 2002: Padraig Harrington
- 2001: Tiger Woods
- 2000: Davis Love III
Tee Times (Local):
- 11:00am - Cameron Young
- 11:00am - Tom Kim
- 11:011am - Billy Horschel
- 11:11am - Sungjae Im
- 11:22am - Kevin Kisner
- 11:22am - Sam Burns
- 11:33am - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:33am - Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:44am - Corey Conners
- 11:44am - Shane Lowry
- 11:55am - Max Homa
- 11:55am - Tony Finau
- 12:06pm - Sepp Straka
- 12:06pm - Justin Thomas
- 12:17pm - Xander Schauffele
- 12:17pm - Jon Rahm
- 12:28pm - Scottie Scheffler
- 12:28pm - Jordan Spieth
- 12:39pm - Collin Morikawa
- 12:39pm - Viktor Hovland
