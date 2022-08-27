Viktor Hovland has revealed the processes he is working on that he hopes will help with his ball striking and get his game back on an upward curve.

The Norwegian turned professional in 2019, and has had a stellar rise securing wins on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

He represented Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup, but aside from a fourth-placed finish at the Open Championship, the second half of his 2022 season has been disappointing.

Hovland’s form in the first half of the season, which included wins at the Hero World Challenge and Mayakoba Classic at the end of last year and a second-placed finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, was enough to get him into the FedEx Cup play-offs.

He advanced to this week's Tour Championship and his form appears to be trending in the right direction, he made a hole-in-one last week, which he is attributing to hard work on his swing.

“Hopefully my ball striking can come round again to where I want it to be,” Hovland told Sky Sports.

"I have a tendency to aim a bit to the right and come over the top and that's how I produce that cut shot, which works well for me.

“Sometimes I am too far right and then I come over it even more and that is where I have an issue hitting the driver or three woods off the deck, or long irons from not the best lies.

“So I try and really do a good job on the range, get my alignment right and hit a few draws to neutralise the path a little bit.”

Hovland, who spoke positively to Eurosport Norway about the changes to the PGA Tour schedule , will look to put the practice into tournament play in the second half of the year on European soil, as he will be back on the DP World Tour for the BMW PGA Championship in September.

