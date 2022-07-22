Nelly Korda made a magnificent eagle on the final hole to surge to the top of the leaderboard at the Evian Championship.

On Friday, the long game clicked into gear. The putter was cold for the first 10 holes, but she found form on the back nine - kick-started by a birdie on 11.

She dropped her first shot of the tournament on 13, but got that back immediately on 14.

A birdie followed on 17, and she saved the best for last. The world No. 3 was fighting a fade on Thursday, and on the 18th she elected to use it to her advantage.

From a downhill lie, Korda aimed to the left of the green and the ball faded perfectly to come to a halt three feet from the pin.

The eagle putt was drained without alarm to move her to 11-under at the halfway stage - and set her up for an afternoon of relaxation.

Asked what her plans were for the rest of Friday, Korda said: "100% a nap. I barely slept last night.

"I don't know what it us this year but I am really struggling with jet lag."

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Nelly Korda, 11-under

T2. Hyo Joo Kim, eight-under

T2. Carlota Ciganda, eight-under

T2. Perrine Delacour, eight-under

T5. Nasa Hataoka, seven-under

T5. Charley Hull, seven-under

T5. Ayaka Furue, seven-under

Charley Hull had a mixed day on the greens, but a birdie on 18 saw her sign for a 69 and move to within four shots of Korda.

Overnight leader Ayake Furue slipped back after carding a 72 on Friday, but Carlota Ciganda of Spain played herself into contention thanks to a 67.

Ciganda sits alongside Hyo Joo Kim and Perrine Delacour on eight-under.

