Jon Daly has revealed that he begged LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman for a spot on his roster.

LIV has disrupted the sport, with the Saudi-backed organisation luring a host of star names with massive contracts and huge purses for events.

The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have jumped ship from the PGA Tour to LIV, and former Open champion Daly - one of the most recognisable figures in golf - has revealed he asked for a piece of the action.

“I begged Greg Norman to let me be on the LIV tour,” Daly told Piers Morgan Uncensored. “Greg says he’s not doing any more and I am too old."

Daly has admitted his bid to join LIV was motivated by money.

The 56-year-old said: “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions Tour and we don't play for a lot of money so I almost feel like: 'okay, I'm not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?’

"Look, I'd rather play with amateurs than the pros sometimes but we've got to get compensated for that. The LIV tour is giving players that.

“They play pro-ams, it's a big party, they play for a lot of money, which these guys that are on that tour deserve that money. And I think there's a lot of other guys that deserve that money. Especially this old man.”

Saudi Arabia’s questionable record on human rights has been mentioned with regard to LIV, but Daly leapt to the defence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and urged the tours to find common ground.

“The Prince of Saudi Arabia is a great guy and he's given so much money to golfers that deserve it," Daly said. "Well, there are some that aren't deserving because I should be on that tour.

“I just wish every tour would get along where it can work out.”

