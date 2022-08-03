Bryson DeChambeau says he "personally knows" that the PGA Tour's indefinite ban on LIV golfers playing in their events will be resolved soon.

DeChambeau joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV series in June, since when the simmering row between the PGA and LIV has escalated to the current stand-off.

But DeChambeau, in a discussion with Fox News, appeared to suggest he had intimate knowledge that the two parties would come to a solution which may see players allowed to play on both tours.

"It doesn't make sense [the ban]," DeChambeau said.

"I'm not worried about that. I think it will get figured out. I personally know that it will get figured out, whether it's legally or whether they come to the table and work out terms. I definitely think it will all wash itself out in the future, pretty shortly.

"It's so weird, because it's like - let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years and all the customers go to it and it's a great product.

"All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, and they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes: 'If you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop'. What's wrong with that economic model?

"Any time anyone invests over a billion dollars into the game of golf, how is that not going to grow the game and how is that not going to provide more opportunities?

"Solely for the economics, it [his move to LIV] was a no-brainer. It just becomes a hobby [if you play for free].

"This is our livelihoods and it was a great economic opportunity for golfers to make a lot of money.

"That's why we grew up playing golf - also for the history, to go and win majors, PGA Tour events and now I want to win LIV events.

"You can see the passion and competitive aspect of this environment out here and we all want to win every single week."

DeChambeau may be keen to focus on the positives of his move to LIV, but he admits there has been a casualty - the cooling of his relationship with Tiger Woods, who has been a vocal critic of those moving to LIV from the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States talks with Tiger Woods of the United States during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Image credit: Eurosport

DeChambeau said: "I have ultimate respect for what he [Woods] has to say. For me personally, to be my own human being, I’m going to work even harder to prove the fact that I’m worth the price.

"We have been fairly close and unfortunately we have not spoken, one day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody.

"I have no problem with it and I hope we can come see eye to eye on it."

