Maja Stark showed exactly why she is viewed as a future major champion by blowing the field apart to claim victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Stark kept herself in contention over the course of the opening three rounds in Antrim before turning on the afterburners at Galgorm Castle to secure a fifth Ladies European Tour win at the age of 22.

The event is co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA, and players on the latter tour are likely to be taking note of Stark’s exploits as she will be challenging them in the near future.

“I’ve been so nervous all day and reminded myself to be calm,” Stark said. “That was easier said than done.”

The win guarantees Stark membership of the LPGA Tour without having to qualify.

“It means the world,” Stark said. “That is what I came for. I wanted it. I was so nervous.

"I hate qualifying so am so grateful I don’t have to do that.”

As well as being co-sanctioned by the two tours, it was played alongside a men's event on the DP World Tour and Ewen Ferguson claimed the title.

Stark began the final round two shots adrift of Amanda Doherty, but served notice with a birdie on her opening hole.

By the time Doherty had got underway, Stark had drawn level after another birdie on the third.

The Swede has proved on four previous occasions that the winning line has never unsettled her, and she made the turn in 31 blows after further birdies on five, six, eight and nine.

Stark continued to turn the screw and poured in birdies on 12, 13, and 14 - the latter off the back of a stunning tee shot.

It was a mixture of dominance and brilliance from Stark, and even when things went wrong she was able to style it out.

After rolling in her 10th birdie of the day, during a storming course-record round of 63, it was described as "computer golf" - and it felt something like that as Stark had the ball on a string.

There was a glitch in the program, either that or Stark proved she was human, as she tugged her second shot into the water on 18. It did not dampen the victory parade as she made par for a winning total of 20-under.

Georgia Hall began the final round as the favourite, with the major winner’s temperament expected to help her as the pressure ramped up.

Hall played well but was never able to exert any pressure as Stark romped to victory to reinforce her spot at the top of the Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

Doherty was bidding to go wire to wire and, like Hall, did not play badly. But not playing badly was a level below what Stark produced.

Home favourite Leona Maguire left herself with too much to do after a poor round on Saturday, but she closed with a round of 68 to sneak into the top 10.

Emily Pedersen showed a welcome return to form with a first top-10 finish on the LET in two years as she finished on 13-under.

Where Doherty failed, Ferguson succeeded as the Scot claimed his second win of the season by going wire to wire in Northern Ireland.

Ferguson held a three-shot lead overnight and while his play was not as sharp as previous days, no challenger emerged from the pack and he carded a 69 for a three-stroke victory over Connor Syme and Borja Virto.

