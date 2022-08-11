Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall are one shot off the lead at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Maguire and Hall are two of the star attractions at what is a co-sanctioned event between the LPGA Tour and the LET.

Ad

The opening two rounds are played over two courses, the Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club.

Golf LIV Golf takes aim at Tiger, accuses him of doing PGA Tour's bidding 3 HOURS AGO

Maguire started poorly with a bogey on the opening hole at Galgorm Castle.

The home favourite made three further bogeys, but she also carded an eagle and a string of birdies.

Maguire birdied her final three holes to sign for a 68, one shot adrift of Amanda Doherty who shot 67 at Galgorm Castle.

Hall was also in action at Galgorm Castle and she made four birdies and an eagle to sit alongside Maguire at five-under.

The 2020 LET Order of Merit winner, Emily Pedersen is looking to find some form after a torrid year. She too got to five-under, with her score made at Massereene Golf Club.

Swedish sensation Linn Grant is well placed at three-under, while veteran Laura Davies has a bit of work to do after shooting 74 at Galgorm Castle.

As well as being co-sanctioned by the LPGA and LET, a men's event on the DP World Tour is also taking place.

Ewen Ferguson powered into a four-stroke lead after carding a blistering course record of 61. Richard Bland and Borja Virto lead the chasing pack at five-under.

Golf 'Not sure what I would do with any more' - Smith not motivated by money amid talk of LIV move 4 HOURS AGO