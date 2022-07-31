Luke Donald has said LIV Golf’s disruption of the sport will have no impact on the spectacle that is the Ryder Cup.

A host of potential Ryder Cup players have jumped ship to LIV, and as things stand will not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup in Rome next year.

Following his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, Donald did not confirm his appointment was imminent.

But he has his eyes trained on the event, and said he would spend more time in Europe assessing possible players were he to be given the role.

“Still nothing official,” Donald said. “I think we should be hearing something soon.”

Donald will be in Europe to play on the DP World Tour in August, to ensure he keeps his playing rights, and is likely to spend more time on the European side of the Atlantic.

"I would probably stay over and play a few more in Europe if I should happen to be gifted the captaincy,” the former world No. 1 said. “Yeah, I would want to keep an eye on some of the players. Obviously, plenty of them play over here, too. But I would definitely be making more trips overseas.”

USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has said he will not select any players from LIV, but Donald would not be drawn on his views.

“Obviously, there are some decisions to be made, and I’m sure we’ll have discussions about it,” Donald said. “There are some legal issues going on, and it’s not clear yet what’s going to happen, so, yes, we’ll have to wait and see how it pans out.”

Rome will host the event in 2023, and Donald feels its status as one of the great events in sports will not be diminished by the squabble between the tours and LIV Golf.

“It's a huge event in sports, and it’s probably the only event in golf that brings in outsiders that don't really watch that many golf events,” Donald said. “No matter who's there, we're going to have 24 great players from Europe and the United States. It’s going to be a great spectacle. Plus, Rome is a special place to have a Ryder Cup. Whatever is going on in golf, it’s not going to take away from what is such a great team competition.”

