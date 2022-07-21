Ernie Els has said there is room for LIV Golf to operate at the end of the PGA Tour season, before players return to play “real golf.”

LIV Golf has disrupted the world order, with a host of players jumping ship on the back of huge signing bonuses.

The PGA Tour has suspended players who made the move, which has driven a wedge through the game.

LIV is still seeking to acquire world ranking status, but Els feels that is not credible due to it being a 54-hole, no cut format.

The four-time major winner believes there is room for LIV, and for it to be used as a vehicle to grow the game.

“You could play that for three months,” Els, who is competing in the Seniors Open at Gleneagles, said. “The whole world will be watching. I mean, my gosh, everybody will watch it.

“Can you imagine the guys trying to buy teams who have people, principals of teams? It will be like the Formula One.

“You'll have major people, billionaire people, and they will come in and have fun with the teams and the sport, and the guys can have fun and the world can have fun with this format because it's different. But three months of that, I think that's enough. Then come back to play real golf.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Greg Norman appear entrenched in their positions, but Els has called on them to sit down and talk.

“It’s crazy at the moment,” Els said. “It’s just a shame how things are being split up.

“My view - and I discussed this with the Saudi people a long time ago - was always to do things with the major tours.

“Greg keeps stirring from his side and it seems that Jay has got to defend himself. Some of the players have also been speaking out, and it seems like a tug of war a little bit.

“It’s really very uncomfortable and surely there has to be some kind of negotiation to come.”

Giving his views on LIV’s bid for ranking status, Els said: “54-hole events means the players are going to lose ranking points.

“They are going to have to play the Asian Tour. I’m sure those events are going to be $5 million to $6 million in no time. That’s where they are going to have to play to get their ranking points. The rest of the world is playing 72-hole stroke-play events.

"You have a cut after 36 holes and that’s how you get your ranking and make your money. LIV Golf doesn’t do that, so why would you be under the same brush with the rest of the world? It doesn’t make any sense.

“It’s a different format of golf. You can't have a 48-man tour playing no-cut golf and that type of thing and expect the world to take you seriously. Just because you're playing for $20 million a week doesn't change anything.”

