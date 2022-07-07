Ian Poulter has said he will add DP World Tour events to his schedule, after a legal challenge resulted in the temporary lifting of his suspension.

Poulter was one of a number of players handed fines and suspensions by the DP World Tour after playing in LIV Golf events without an exemption.

The Briton, along with Adrian Otaegui, Justin Harding and Branden Grace, were added to the Scottish Open field after a judge lifted the ban ahead of a ruling which could take months to conclude.

With no LIV Golf events in August, Poulter has suggested he will add DP World Tour tournaments to his schedule.

"I plan to play the Czech Open and after The Open [next week] may add in an event on the British swing,” Poulter said. “I haven't actually sat down and worked it out yet.

“I'll also play the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September."

Poulter is currently ranked 100 in the world, and with no ranking points on offer at LIV events, playing on the DP World Tour is the only way Poulter can protect his ranking.

Following next week’s Open, there are four DP World Tour events in August - Cazoo Open, World Invitational, Czech Masters and European Masters.

LIV Golf has put a fissure through the game of golf, with friendships damaged - some irrevocably.

Poulter is happy with his position, saying it was a business decision to join LIV.

“It’s only business, right?” the Ryder Cup star told The Telegraph. “Business and personal are two completely different things.

"There’s going to be a few people that are extremely strong-minded about this and some of them will be my friends. We will agree to disagree but remain friends.”

The next LIV event takes place at Bedminster in the final week of July, after which there is a five-week break before the series resumes in Boston in September.

