Pat Perez has withdrawn his name from the lawsuit filed by LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour took the decision to suspend all players who jumped ship to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Carlos Ortiz removed his name from the lawsuit shortly after it was filed, which left 10 to take the case forward.

It was also revealed on Thursday that the action could see “dropping plaintiffs,” albeit no names were mentioned.

Perez confirmed on Friday that he had taken the decision to withdraw from the lawsuit, as he did not want to ”go after the PGA Tour.”

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Perez said : “I have no ill feelings toward the PGA Tour or any of the players.

“I’m a LIV guy 100 percent. I’m going to play for them. But I don’t feel any need to go after the PGA Tour. They gave me a wonderful opportunity for 21 years. I’ve got nothing against them, no hard feelings toward anybody. I earned everything I got out there, don’t get me wrong.

“I chose to leave and I’m not looking to come back. I’d like to maybe play the Champions Tour one day if that can work out and that’s why I have not given up my membership. But there is no benefit to doing this.

"I have an unbelievable deal with LIV and I’m behind them 100 percent.’’

The 46-year-old Perez was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, and has been honest in saying he made the move due to the money on offer.

He has signed a four-year contract with LIV, and is sad that the feuding parties could not find common ground.

“The whole thing is unfortunate,’’ Perez said. “I think it’s bad for the game.”

Asked if he could see a way for the two sides to co-exist, Perez said: “It’s too deep; it’s too ugly now.

“I don’t see it happening anymore. There’s just too much on both sides and it’s gotten ugly. I just don’t see a resolution, unfortunately. There was a time I did.’’

