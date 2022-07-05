Xander Schauffele held off a spirited display from the chasing pack to win the 36-hole JP McManus Pro-Am charity event on Tuesday.
The American carded a course-record 64 on Monday, and backed that up with a two-under to finish on 10-under overall, one clear of compatriot Sam Burns.
Burns had put himself into contention with a terrific 65, but Schauffele secured par on each of the last 11 holes to complete the wire-to-wire win.
Round of the day went to Padraig Harrington, who matched Schauffele’s course record as a 64 helped the Irishman shoot up the standings and finish fifth.
That round included seven birdies and an eagle, although Harrington was unable to topple third-placed Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton in fourth.
Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas all finished tied-sixth on five-under, with Lee Westwood, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez completing the top 10.
With a view to playing The Open, Tiger Woods finished tied for 39th after a round of 74 followed his 77. Woods finished tied with US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick.
