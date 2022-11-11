Linn Grant will not take her place in the field for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour next week as she is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Travel restrictions for the unvaccinated remain in place for overseas visitors to America, Novak Djokovic missed the US Open earlier this year for the same reason, and Grant released a statement confirming her absence once speculation grew as to her status in the event.

Ad

In a statement released to Golfweek, Grant said : “Under normal circumstances I would naturally love to partake in the CME. Like everybody else out there it is a clear goal to play the season-ending event, especially this year when CME is putting out the biggest cheque ($7 million) in women’s golf history. In isolation it is of course fantastic for us players, but more importantly it is a clear statement that shows direction of the true worth of women’s golf.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Donald joins Fox at top of leaderboard at rain-hit Nedbank Golf Challenge 4 HOURS AGO

"Nevertheless, with travel restrictions to enter the US for unvaccinated still remaining, it is still not an option for me to play LPGA events in the US. This is the sole reason I am not playing the CME.

"I understand some people want to know why I am not playing in the US I respect that. The simple reason is that I am not vaccinated. Regarding why, I ask the same respect back. It is something I want to keep internally with my family and team.

"What I can say is that currently there are only two scenarios making it possible for me to play events in US – either through a positive outcome on a medical relief process or by US easing up on the travel restrictions.”

Grant had been eligible to play on the LPGA Tour this year but had not taken part in any events.

‘I hope it is big’ - Grant thrilled to become first woman to win on DP World Tour

She leads the LET’s Race to Costa Del Sol rankings and will shift attention to the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open later this month.

“I will now focus on finishing off nicely on the LET finale in Andalucia,” Grant said. ”At the end of the day, no matter how I look at it, and despite all juggling, I have had a great year.”

Golf Korda back to defend in Belleair, hopeful of ending 'roller coaster' season on a high YESTERDAY AT 20:02