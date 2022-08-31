It’s taken a bit of time but with the worst-kept secret in golf now out of the bag and Cameron Smith signed up, LIV Golf can now claim to have relevance.

Yes, there are players well past their sell-by date and others lower down the world rankings, but LIV CEO Greg Norman has his star prize - albeit it took $140m to get him

Ad

The dream for Norman was Open champion Smith winning the Tour Championship which would have allowed him to trumpet signing the No. 1 player in the world.

Golf Smith, Open champion and world No. 2, becomes latest player to join LIV Golf A DAY AGO

That did not happen, but Norman has a big-name player at the peak of his powers and with the PGA Tour on a break following the end of the season, LIV has a chance to gain some traction.

Of his decision, Smith said: "Money was definitely a factor, I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason. It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore.

"The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing.”

As well as Smith, LIV announced the signings of Anirban Lahiri, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner, Cameron Tringale and Joaquin Niemann.

The Oaks Course plays host to LIV event four with a raucous crowd expected in Boston.

Smith takes a huge chunk out of the market and is the favourite at 5/1. It’s obvious why the bookies have him heading the odds as he is the best player in the field, has been playing tough, high-level golf in recent weeks and should be razor sharp.

But the negative is that he missed the BMW Championship due to a hip complaint and looked troubled by it at the Tour Championship last week.

Smith could conceivably win even with the problem, but the price makes no appeal at all.

McIlroy: "I hate what LIV is doing to golf"

A player who does catch the eye is Niemann. He agonised over whether to make the move to LIV, as he was in a meeting held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy where the plan for the future of the PGA Tour was laid out.

That plan was clearly not strong enough to persuade him to rip up the cheque handed to him by Norman.

Niemann played well in the Tour Championship at East Lake, finishing in a tie for 11th which was two shots better than Smith, and he will be battle-hardened - which cannot be said for the majority of the field who have played little competitive golf in recent weeks.

At 10/1, Niemann looks a standout bet to make his LIV debut a winning one.

At a bigger price, Matthew Wolff makes decent appeal at 28/1.

Wolff is not a classical swinger of the club, which means he can be a little streaky, but he has a second-placed finish at a US Open to his name, meaning he can operate on tough tracks.

The Oaks Course is one that favours accuracy off the tee, and Wolff is a player who could flourish.

He has made a fine start to his LIV Golf career, finishing eighth in Portland and second in Bedminster.

If he arrives in Boston in the same sort of form, Wolff looks an excellent each-way option.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Smith handed two-shot penalty for 'playing ball from the wrong place' 14/08/2022 AT 17:47