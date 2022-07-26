Sergio Garcia has reversed his decision to give up membership of the DP World Tour in hope of playing in the Ryder Cup.

The Spanish golfer joined the breakaway Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series earlier this year and announced after The Open that he would quit the European-based DP World Tour.

Under current regulations, that would leave the 42-year-old ineligible for Ryder Cup selection.

Garcia has now indicated that he will therefore "hold off" on relinquishing his membership until he has a better gauge of what rules are in place for the selection of the European team for next year's Ryder Cup in Rome.

The winner of the 2017 Masters revealed a discussion with compatriot Jon Rahm had also helped persuade him to reconsider.

"When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour," Garcia told ESPN.

"But thanks to the things that Jon Rahm said, and I had a couple of good conversations with guys on the [DP World] Tour, I'm going to hold off on that.

"I want to at least see what's happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts. See what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there.

"If I agree with what they [are], I'll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we'll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind."

Garcia has played in ten Ryder Cups, taking a total of 28.5 points, including three as Rahm's partner in the foursomes and fourballs at Whistling Straits in September.

The DP World Tour has punished but not banned golfers who have defected to the LIV Series, unlike the PGA Tour, which has suspended any of its members that have participated in the breakaway tournaments.

Garcia believes the treatment of Stenson has made things "a little bit sadder" but insists he still wishes to support the DP World Tour.

"Now it's gotten a little bit sadder with fines and bans," Garcia said.

"What they did to Henrik. It's a little bit sad.

"I told Keith Pelley [CEO of the DP World Tour], 'I want to keep being a member of the DP World Tour.

"I want to play my minimum, still support the tour, still have my eligibilities to make Ryder Cup teams.

"He said, 'That's great, but we got to do what's best for us. We'll see what that is.'"

Paul Casey, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III will also make their first appearances at an LIV event in Bedminster this weekend.

