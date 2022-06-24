The DP World Tour has confirmed that players who signed up to play the maiden LIV Golf event will be fined and suspended from future tournaments under its banner.

The Tour issued a mandate that fines and suspends players who took part in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in early June, with fines of £100,000 and suspensions from the following events: the Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship spanning July 7-10, and the Barracuda Championship that commences four days later, running until July 17.

Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are among those who played in the Saudi-backed LIV event in Hertfordshire a couple of weeks ago, but they were not within their rights to do so, having not received consent from the DP World Tour.

The PGA Tour made the decision to ban all its members just minutes after the players teed off at Centurion Club, but the DP World Tour took its time before adopting a position.

The DP World Tour also clarified that participation in other conflicting competitions will result in 'further sanctions', which could see fines double and further suspensions from events.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DP World Tour, said: "Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members.

"Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

"Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today."

Rory McIlroy, speaking at his press conference at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, revealed his surprise at Brooks Koepka's decision to join LIV.

"[I was surprised] because of what he said previously," McIlroy said. "I'm surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing, and then they do another. I don't understand that. It's pretty duplicitous to say one thing, and then do another."

McIlroy's comments come in the wake of the four-time major champion becoming the latest big name to join the breakaway series, following in the footsteps of other stars of the game such as Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

The most notable names in the line-up for the next LIV event in Portland include those aforementioned, alongside Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen, with the Mexican and South African 20th and 23rd in the world respectively.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also spoke of his surprise at Koepka's departure from the PGA Tour, discussing how recent events were "definitely not what [Koepka] had in mind".

At his press conference in Connecticut, Scheffler spoke of his desire to "get the guys that are staying [with the PGA Tour] together... figuring out how we can benefit the Tour. Seeing Brooks leave was definitely a surprise for us. With that being said, he's made a decision that's best for him, and I'm not going to knock him for doing that."

"I've not had a chance to talk to him about it," he said. "I look forward to having a conversation with him, but I'm not going to share any more than that at this point in time.

"Every player that has left, I have great admiration and respect for the contributions they have made to the PGA Tour. I think a lot of players have had a hard time making the decision [to leave]."

Sungjae Im pulled out of this week's Travelers Championship, which immediately sparked talk of a move to LIV. But the South Korean has said his absence was down to injury and that he is fully committed to the PGA Tour.

"I would like to address the public as there seems to be speculation regarding my withdrawal from the Travelers Championship," Im wrote on Instagram. "I have been dealing with some back pain over the past few days, which hasn't improved. I decided to rest and get treatment in order to be able to finish the season strong.

"Rest assured that I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. It has been my lifelong dream to compete on the PGA Tour and I am blessed to have this platform to be able to play with and against the best players in the world.

"For the record, I would also like to state publicly that I have no affiliation with, and have no intention of discussing an affiliation with, the LIV Tour.

"I am hoping for a speedy recovery and I look forward to seeing you at a PGA Tour event soon!"

