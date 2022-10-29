LIV Golf has stumbled across a product with the potential for mass appeal, is eminently watchable and could bring the fractured sport back together.

The first seven events of the opening year of the LIV Golf series felt like a bunch of already rich men padding out their wallets.

There were occasional moments of drama and excitement - Dustin Johnson winning the event in Boston with a putt that seemed like it was trying to break the land-speed record only to hit the back of the cup, jump six inches into the air and drop down into the hole. The look on Johnson's face was peak Dustin Johnson, a mix of diffidence, bewilderment and ‘what is all the fuss about?’

But those moments were few and far between.

That feeling changed at Trump Doral on Friday. The individual series had been wrapped up - it went to Johnson who was by some distance the best player - and was replaced by a team event which felt like a genuine team event.

LIV made a big play about the team format when it launched earlier this year, but in the opening seven events it felt like an awkward add-on to the individual competition. It was just players bunched together in groups of four with their scores added up to produce a winner. Meh.

At Doral it felt like team golf.

The LIV pre-event press conferences have often been more entertaining than the golf itself. A rough format being Player A throws good-natured shade at Phil Mickelson, which is repeated in the events that follow. That continued at Doral, with Cameron Smith firing darts at Mickelson. But it felt like there was something more to the shade with those two drawn to face each other on the course.

Mickelson's Hy Flyers took on Smith’s Team Punch. With the points in the other two matches (one singles and one foursomes) being split, it boiled down to Mickelson versus Smith to see who would advance to the semi-finals. It mattered.

To put it kindly, Mickelson had been awful through the first year of LIV. That was not the case at Doral, it was as if his competitive juices had been released.

From the moment he stepped on the first tee, Mickelson looked focused. The opening tee shot did not find the fairway but for a Mickelson tee shot it went vaguely in the right direction.

The pair traded blow after blow, with never more than a hole between the two. There were mistakes as the pressure ramped up - there was a feeling of pressure - and it boiled down to the final hole. That the final hole was in fact the 8th rather than the 18th is a vagary of LIV’s shotgun start and something fans may have to suck up, but it was a dramatic finish.

The LIV events have been played in a relaxed spirit - they might not like the term 'exhibition' but that was the overriding feeling. It was a long way from an exhibition on Friday, and what was a cold, professional handshake between Mickelson and Smith at the end of a pulsating contest gave off that impression.

Mickelson sounded desperately disappointed to lose what was a thrilling contest. It mattered. And it could be a glimpse into the future LIV could have should it choose to go down that route.

LIV has a bottomless pit of money handed to it by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. It can continue on the same path for as long as the PIP continues to keep the taps on.

A court case between LIV and the PGA Tour is set to take place in 2024 and even if that goes against LIV it could continue on should the PIP continue to fund it.

Should the taps be turned off, it has nowhere to go in its present form. But there is another way, and Doral on Friday showed it.

It could evolve into a solely team competition, with 10 events spread out over the course of a year.

The best players from around the world of golf form teams of four to compete against other greats once a month.

The format would need to be tweaked, but it could be expanded to 16 teams and extended from three to four days. Round of 16 on Thursday, quarter-finals on Friday, semi-finals on Saturday and final on Sunday.

With buy-in from the PGA Tour and the other tours - yes they are currently at loggerheads but it does not need to be that way - LIV team golf could slot nicely into the ecosystem.

It would mean more golf for some but that is no hardship. Many LIV players talked about playing less golf as one of the reasons behind their decision to sign up (as opposed to massive contracts and huge purses) but the sight of Patrick Reed chopping it round on the Asian Tour and Ian Poulter finishing in a tie for 23rd at the Czech Open undermines that claim.

It may be a pipe dream given the animosity between the people at the head of LIV and the PGA Tour, but Doral gave a glimpse into what could be a rosy future for golf.

