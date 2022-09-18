Maja Stark came up just short in her bid for a first win since securing an LPGA Tour card, as Andrea Lee rallied superbly to take victory in the Amazingcre Portland Classic.

Ad

On her first start at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, the 22-year-old played superbly in a field that contained major champions Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.

Golf Ryder Cup participation No. 1 priority for MacIntyre after Italian Open win 4 HOURS AGO

Stark had a chance to push for the win and led on a couple of occasions during the final round, but was let down by her putter as Lee claimed a one-stroke win.

Despite still seeking a first win on the LPGA Tour, Lee did not panic and produced near-flawless golf from the fourth hole onwards.

Lee birdied five, six and seven to get under-par for the back nine and continued to power on coming home.

Brilliant, straight driving and exemplary putting saw her make five further birdies for a 19-under total and victory from Daniela Darquea by one stroke.

Final Leaderboard

1. Andrea Lee, 19-under

2. Daniela Darquea, 18-under

T3. Narin An, 17-under

T3. Lilia Vu, 17-under

T3. Esther Henseleit, 17-under

T3. Hannah Green, 17-under

T3. Ayaka Furue, 17-under

8. Maja Stark, 16-under

Stark made her mark with a brilliant display and came within a couple of inches of a hole-in-one after firing a dart at the eighth, which was the culmination of a run of five birdies on the spin.

The run was halted by a bogey on nine, but she still turned in 31 shots.

Arguably the weakness in Stark’s game is her putting and she missed three short putts - two for par and one for birdie - in as many holes either side of the turn.

She made birdies on 12 and 15 but left four makeable putts above ground coming home to finish at 16-under - and a statement that she will be a big player on the LPGA Tour.

Korda fans hoping for a final-day charge were disappointed as she finished at seven-under, while Henderson closed with a 67 to get to 14-under.

DS Automobiles Italian Open MacIntyre bounces back from poor spell to beat Fitzpatrick in play-off 6 HOURS AGO