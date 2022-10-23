Yannik Paul holed a brilliant birdie putt on 18 to win for the first time on the DP World Tour at the Mallorca Open.

The German had a topsy-turvy round - as did a host of players as the lead changed hands on a number of occasions - and seemed out of things when making a bogey on the 15th, the fourth of his final round.

But he scrambled a par on 17 after his tee shot came to rest near a wall - he was rescued by a cart path and got a free drop - and rolled in a putt on 18 to claim a one-shot win.

“It was really hard today,” Paul, who shot a one-over 72 on Sunday, said. “My ball-striking was unbelievable all week. I hit it really close on the first couple of holes and could not make any putts, so that was hard, but luckily none of the other guys made a lot of putts.”

For Marcus Armitage, it will feel like one that got away. After going 63-73-63 over the course of the opening three rounds, the likeable Englishman had the tournament in his grasp after 15 holes, but he missed a tiddler for par on 16 and sent his tee shot out of bounds on 17.

Paul held a share of the lead on the 15th, but sent his approach over the back of the green to leave himself stymied and he did well to make a bogey.

“I hit what I thought was a great shot on 15, but it went over the green and I had no shot,” Paul said. “Marcus makes the putt and he has a two-shot lead. I thought, hmm.”

Final Leaderboard

1. Yannik Paul, 15-under

T2. Paul Waring, 14-under

T2. Nicolai van Dellingshausen, 14-under

T4. Dale Whitnell, 13-under

T4. Ryan Fox, 13-under

T6. Jeff Winther, 12-under

T6. Jazz Janewattananond, 12-under

T6. Marcus Armitage, 12-under

At that point he was a shot adrift of leader Armitage, but the latter’s round imploded and Paul had a share of the lead on the 18th tee - alongside clubhouse leaders Nicolai van Dellingshausen and Paul Waring.

The equation was simple: birdie to win. His approach came to rest on the fringe, 15 feet from the hole, and he nervelessly rolled it in for the win.

“Unfortunately Marcus hit a couple of bad shots and I could not dream of a better ending,” Paul said. “I am over the moon.

“To finish like that is a dream come true, I could not ask for anything better.”

The German admitted he was battling with his nerves for much of the final round.

“I was just trying to breathe,” Paul said. “On hole 11 we had to wait a long time and I got pretty nervous. I just tried to stay in the moment and focus on my breathing.

“Ollie did an amazing job on the bag and we fought to the end.”

Paul paid credit to his partner, as he said: “My girlfriend and I worked a lot on the mental side. We were dreaming that she would be here for my first win and she is here now, it is unbelievable.”

The Kiwi had a day to forget though, which started with a double bogey on the first. That came from a bad tee shot and wild approach, and he was plagued by poor swings all afternoon at Son Muntaner as he made a double bogey and five bogeys in a round of 74 - but he was able to jump above Matt Fitzpatrick and into second behind Rory McIlroy in the rankings.

Nicolai Hojgaard played himself into contention with a 64 on Saturday, but an ice-cold putter on Sunday halted his charge as he went round in 74 to finish at nine-under.

