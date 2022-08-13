After deciding not to tee it up in Northern Ireland on the DP World Tour this week, Marcus Armitage had some time on his hands and he had a whale of a time Soccer AM.

Armitage, a winner on the DP World Tour last year, is one of the most colourful characters on the golf circuit.

A smile is never far from his face, even when life on the course is not going too well.

His last two appearances have been good, with top-16 finishes at the Cazoo Classic and Cazoo Open, meaning he was certain to be in good spirits.

So with the pressure of professional sport off, it was always likely that Armitage would thoroughly enjoy himself.

With it being a football show, Armitage also got the chance to show off his skills - and he would clearly earn a spot on the DP World Tour XI on the form he showed on Soccer AM.

During a sketch on the long-running show, Armitage had a fit of the giggles. It was funny, but was it that funny, Marcus?

Later in the show, Armitage showed he has a wand of a right foot - and let everybody know how much he enjoyed it. Thankfully, he kept the shirt on as it would have earned a certain yellow card.

It will be back to the day job for Armitage next week at the Czech Masters, and it’s almost certain the distance of that chip shot with the right foot will get longer and longer the more he talks about it.

