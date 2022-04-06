Tiger Woods is due to play alongside 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Los Angeles Open winner Joaquin Niemann as he begins his quest for a sixth Green Jacket at the 86th US Masters.

Woods has been handed a morning tee time for the first round on Thursday with his group out at 10:34am (3:34pm BST) before resuming for the second round at 1:41pm (6:41pm BST) on Friday afternoon.

Ad

The 15-time major winner will equal Jack Nicklaus' six wins around Augusta National between 1963 and 1986 if he can emerge triumphant on Sunday, but it is a miracle that 46-year-old Woods has managed to resume his professional career only 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash.

Masters 'I can win it' – Tiger eyes sixth Green Jacket after confirming plans for Masters return 18 HOURS AGO

The global sporting icon suffered open fractures to both the tibia and the fibula in his right leg after losing control of his vehicle outside of Los Angeles on 23 February 2021.

He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and subsequently transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he spent three weeks and faced possible amputation.

Woods – Masters champion in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019 – admits the prospect of resuming his gilded 26-year professional career had looked doomed after being consigned to a hospital bed for three months.

"Well, at that time I was still in a hospital bed, and I was out for the next three months," he told a media conference on Tuesday

I never left that hospital bed even to see my living room for three months. So that was a tough road.

"To finally get out of that where I wasn't in a wheelchair or crutches and walking and still had more surgeries ahead of me, to say that I was going to be here playing and talking to you guys again, it would have been very unlikely."

Rory McIlroy begins his latest quest to complete the career Grand Slam when he goes out with European Ryder Cup colleague Matthew Fitzpatrick and fellow four-time major winner Brooks Koepka in the final group on Thursday at 2:03pm (7:03pm BST).

Tournament favourite and US Open champion Jon Rahm starts out at 1:41pm (6:41pm BST) alongside Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay.

Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson – with an astonishing 35 majors and 240 years between them – officially begin the tournament as honorary starters at 7:40am (12:40pm BST) on Thursday in Georgia.

As it stands, I'm playing and I can win says Woods ahead of Masters

The Masters latest odds

Jon Rahm (Spa) 11/1

Justin Thomas (US) 12/1

Cameron Smith (Aus) 16/1

Scottie Scheffler (US) 16/1

Dustin Johnson (US) 16/1

Rory McIlroy (NI) 18/1

Collin Morikawa (US) 18/1

Brooks Koepka (US) 20/1

Viktor Hovland (Nor) 20/1

Tiger Woods (US) 45/1

THE 86TH MASTERS TEE TIMES (Eastern Time – BST +5hrs)

THURSDAY/FIRST ROUND

First tee

7:40 AM -- Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)

8 AM -- Jose Maria Olazabal, J. J. Spaun

8:11 AM -- Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

8:22 AM -- Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

8:33 AM -- Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

8:44 AM -- Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, K.H. Lee

8:55 AM -- Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

9:06 AM -- Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

9:17 AM -- Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

9:39 AM -- Luke List, Matthew Wolff 32 Mackenzie Hughes

9:50 AM -- Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

10:01 AM -- Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

10:12 AM -- Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

10:23 AM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

10:34 AM -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

10:45 AM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

10:56 AM -- Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

11:18 AM -- Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

11:29 AM -- Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

11:40 AM -- Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

11:51 AM -- Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (a)

12:02 PM -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

12:13 PM -- Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

12:24 PM -- Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

12:35 PM -- Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

12:57 PM -- Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

1:08 PM -- Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

1:19 PM -- Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

1:30 PM -- Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1:41 PM -- Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:52 PM -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:03 PM -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

FRIDAY/SECOND ROUND

First tee

8 AM -- Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

8:11 AM -- Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

8:22 AM -- Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

8:33 AM -- Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (a)

8:44 AM -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

8:55 AM -- Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9:06 AM -- Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

9:17 AM -- Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

9:39 AM -- Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

9:50 AM -- Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

10:01 AM -- Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

10:12 AM -- Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

10:23 AM -- Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

10:34 AM -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:45 AM -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

10:56 AM -- Jose Maria Olazabal, J. J. Spaun

11:18 AM -- Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

11:29 AM -- Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

11:40 AM -- Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

11:51 AM -- Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, K.H. Lee

12:02 PM -- Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

12:13 PM -- Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

12:24 PM -- Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

12:35 PM -- Luke List, Matthew Wolff 32 Mackenzie Hughes

12:46 PM -- Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1:08 PM -- Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

1:19 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 PM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

1:41 PM -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1:52 PM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

2:03 PM -- Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com

Masters Woods on Masters: 'As of right now, I feel like I am going to play' 19 HOURS AGO