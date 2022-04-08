Tiger Woods produced a superb one-under 71 in the first round of the 86th Masters and will enjoy a late start on Friday for what should be a fascinating second day at Augusta.

Woods will resume at 1:41pm (6:41pm BST) alongside 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen (76) and Los Angeles Open winner Joaquin Niemann, who opened with a round of 69 to lie two shots behind overnight leader Sungjae Im of South Korea.

Woods admits he will use the 18 hours or so between the end of his first round to the start of his second preparing for the physical demands of walking on his damaged right leg.

Jack Nicklaus' record haul set between 1963 and 1986. "Lots of treatments. Lots of ice. Lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death," said Woods , who is tied for 10th place and looking upwards in his chase for a sixth Green Jacket to equalrecord haul set between 1963 and 1986.

"That's just part of the deal. And getting all the swelling out as best as we possibly can and getting it mobile and warmed up, activated and explosive for the next day. Those are two totally different ends of the spectrum.

"Most sports, if you're not feeling very good, you got a team-mate to pass it off to, and they can kind of shoulder the load. Or in football, one day a week. Here we've got four straight days, and there's no one that's going to shoulder the load besides me. I've got to figure out a way to do it.

"My team's been incredible at getting me into this position so that I can compete. I'll take it from there. I know how to play. I've just got to get out there where I can play."

Sungjae is back out at 9:39am (2:39pm BST) alongside Marc Leishman (73) and Webb Simpson (71) after his glorious opening round of 67 saw him assume the overnight lead.

Rory McIlroy carded an opening round of 73 and will hope for improved fortunes in his quest for the career grand slam when he resumes at 10:45am (3:45pm) alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick (71) and Brooks Koepka, who reached minus two at the turn only to drop back to sign for a 75 in the first round.

1988 winner Sandy Lyle is out in the first group of the day at 8am (1pm BST), but a player famed for his distance in the 1980s has found the length of the evolving course overwhelming with an opening 82 leaving him in 90th and last place before the second round.

THE 86TH MASTERS TEE TIMES (Eastern Time – BST +5hrs)

FRIDAY/SECOND ROUND

First tee

8 AM -- Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

8:11 AM -- Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

8:22 AM -- Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

8:33 AM -- Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (a)

8:44 AM -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

8:55 AM -- Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9:06 AM -- Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

9:17 AM -- Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

9:39 AM -- Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

9:50 AM -- Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

10:01 AM -- Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

10:12 AM -- Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

10:23 AM -- Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

10:34 AM -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:45 AM -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

10:56 AM -- Jose Maria Olazabal, J. J. Spaun

11:18 AM -- Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

11:29 AM -- Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

11:40 AM -- Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

11:51 AM -- Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, K.H. Lee

12:02 PM -- Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

12:13 PM -- Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

12:24 PM -- Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

12:35 PM -- Luke List, Matthew Wolff 32 Mackenzie Hughes

12:46 PM -- Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1:08 PM -- Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

1:19 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 PM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

1:41 PM -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1:52 PM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

2:03 PM -- Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

