Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson is set to miss the Major for the first time in 28 years.

Mickelson is currently taking a break from golf after comments made about the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League and has had his name removed from the players who will participate in the tournament.

When discussing the merits of a proposed Super Golf League, Mickelson said that the Saudi Arabia regime was “scary” and had a "horrible record on human rights", and they "execute people over there for being gay".

However, he added that he would consider becoming a part of the breakaway league as he felt it represented an opportunity to apply pressure to the PGA and, as such, a "once in a lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

The comments were made in November to biographer Alan Shipnuck, but only came to light in February, and have since drawn widespread condemnation, with Rory McIlroy calling them "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant”.

Mickelson apologised for his comments and said in a statement "Although it doesn't look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans.

"There is the problem of off-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

"It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I'm beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this."

He added that he “desperately needs some time away to prioritise the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”

The Masters begins on April 7 at Augusta National with Hideki Matsuyama the defending champion.

