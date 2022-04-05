Just a little over a year after a huge car accident that threatened to end his career, Tiger Woods expects to play in the 2022 Masters.

Short of 14 months ago Woods suffered an injury to this right leg which was so severe it reportedly could have cost him the limb and potentially his life, but he has now recovered to the extent that he could soon be playing at the calendar’s most prestigious tournament.

Playing the front nine on Monday as part of practice with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples, he drew an enormous crowd to watch him in action.

Woods has won the Masters five times already in his career and was expected to confirm his participation in the upcoming tournament at a press conference, and on Tuesday he appears almost certain to play.

Speaking on Tuesday, he told reporter: "As of right now, I feel like I am going to play [The Masters]."

Woods: I will only retire when I can't win anymore, and that not now

The 46-year-old American is regarded as one of - if not the - best players in golfing history but spent some years in the wilderness after problems in his personal life. A crash in his SUV a little over a year ago threatened to derail his career for a second time.

