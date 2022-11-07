Russell Henley claimed his fourth PGA tour win, finishing four shots clear of the field after a dominant performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Henley began the day six shots clear but, with his unfortunate history of blowing big leads, there couldn't be complete certainty until the job was done.

Ad

Henley had five times carried a lead into day four at a PGA event since 2017 without winning any of them, but at Mayakoba there was little chance of that.

Golf Dryburgh breaks LPGA duck with 'life-changing' Toto Classic victory in Japan 14 HOURS AGO

Despite posting a round of 70, his worst round by five strokes, Henley still finished four points clear of second-placed Brian Harman to take out the event and the $1,476,000 million prize purse.

After walking off the course in triumph, Henley reflected on those near misses.

He said: "I guess all the times that I didn’t get it done I learned from it and here we are. All those events that I didn’t close on, they hurt. You don’t know if you’ll ever get to win one more. To win out here is hard."

Seamus Power had been on fire in his Saturday round, blazing his way into contention with a 63, but he fizzled out on Sunday with a 68. Power finished sixth.

Brian Harman was the picture of consistency, shooting his third round of 66, after hitting a 67 on Saturday, to slide up the leaderboard and finish second.

McIlroy 'proud' after regaining World No. 1 spot with win at CJ Cup

Scottie Scheffler needed to win the tournament or snatch an outright second to retake the world No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy.

Although there seemed little chance of doing so after his second round 71, a strong Saturday showing gave him a chance. On Sunday he played the round of the day, posting 62, but it wasn't enough to catch the leaders.

Scheffler flew 32 places up the leaderboard, but finished third.

Greyson Sigg had a disastrous day, hitting a 74 to slide 35 places down the ladder to finish with a share of 42nd place. He was not alone in struggling on Sunday, with Joseph Bramlett also hitting 74 to slide way off the pace.

Henley has ended a five-year PGA tour title drought with victory in Mexico. Not since the 2017 Houston Open has he triumphed in an event on the tour.

After leaving Mexico, the tour now heads north to Texas and back to the Houston Open at Memorial Park.

- - -

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+ . We will have extensive coverage across eurosport.com and the first race is in Mallorca on Saturday Nov 12, with the action starting at 5:30pm UK time.

World Wide Technology Championship Power makes hole-in-one at El Camaleon, Henley six shots clear YESTERDAY AT 19:39