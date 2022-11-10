Ryan Fox put himself in prime position to climb above Rory McIlroy in the DP World Tour Rankings by surging to the top of the leaderboard at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Arriving at Gary Player Country Club for the penultimate event of the season, Fox knew victory would take him above McIlroy ahead of the DP World Tour Championship next week.

He has given himself a shot by cruising round in 64, making a difficult track look easy.

Fox started a shade slowly with a bogey on the third. But he birdied the ninth, and got hot coming home.

Birdies on 10, 11 and 13 were followed by an eagle on 14 courtesy of a huge drive and glorious approach.

Two fabulous iron approaches on 17 and 18 set up closing birdies as he opened up a one-stroke lead.

“I surprised myself a bit today, to be honest,” Fox said. “It was a bit scrappy early, made some good par putts, and from nine on I felt like I could not miss.”

First Round Leaderboard

1. Ryan Fox, eight-under

2. Luke Donald, seven-under

3. Guido Migliozzi, five-under

T4. Min Wood Lee, four-under

T4. Richard Bland, four-under

T7. Richie Ramsay, three-under

T7. Edoardo Molinari, three-under

T7. Lucas Herbert, three-under

T7. Rasmus Hojgaard, three-under

T7. Adrian Otaegui, three-under

Luke Donald rolled back the years with a round of 65 to put himself firmly in the mix.

Donald’s focus may be on his role as Ryder Cup captain, and he has shown little form for years, but he produced an exhibition in iron play.

The former world No. 1 seemed to have his ball on a string, as he kept finding the correct positions on difficult greens to give himself chances.

He converted seven of those chances, and a bogey-free round put him second on the leaderboard.

Donald has not had a top-10 finish since 2019, but is in the mix for a big run in Sun City this week.

“It was a bit unexpected to be honest,” Donald said. “I’d not shown much form coming into this week.

“I kept it in play well off the tee, and my iron play was really good. I think I hit 15 greens, and round this course that is very pleasing.

”I got the distances right all day, gave myself a lot of good looks, and made putts on the back nine.

“This is a tough course, you can’t fake it round here. You have to stand up on certain tee shots and there’s trouble both sides. So to shoot a good score like that is good for the confidence."

Tommy Fleetwood did well to get to the first tee after being struck down by heat stroke on Wednesday.

A difficult night’s sleep could have been an issue, but he plotted his way round in superb fashion.

There was only one blemish, a double bogey on the eighth after a wild tee shot, but he got things rolling on the inward nine to get to two-under.

Min Woo Lee has found some form late in the year, and is well in the mix after opening his challenge with a round of 68.

“It was pretty stress-free,” Lee said. “I hit a lot of good shots, drove it well. I did not try to overpower the course. There were some holes where I could have hit the driver, but didn’t. I think fairways are key here.

“It is a tough course. You have to go out there and suck it up. Some holes are daunting.”

Reflecting on his upturn in fortunes, the Australian said: “I think being happy and being positive. I think I was putting too much pressure on myself.

“I think not really caring about the bad shots too much and going with the flow. The wave is pretty nice right now.”

Richard Bland is back on the DP World Tour following the conclusion of the first season of LIV Golf. He eased round in 68, but could arguably have been at the top of the leaderboard as he suffered five lip-outs.

