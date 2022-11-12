Two of Europe’s potential big players at the Ryder Cup in Thomas Detry and Rasmus Hojgaard moved to the top of the leaderboard at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

On a physical day for the players with the majority of two rounds being played after most of Friday was lost to the weather , Detry and Hojgaard made their moves.

Ad

Detry has been splitting his time between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour - he has made a fine start to the latter season - and after being in Mexico last weekend he made a slow start in South Africa.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Donald joins Fox at top of leaderboard at rain-hit Nedbank Golf Challenge A DAY AGO

But he followed his opening 73 with a pair of 67s to get to nine-under with 18 holes to play.

“My game has been in great form for the past couple of months and I feel like everything is clicking again,” Detry said. “I am doing the right things, the work with my coach, getting a lot of rest - that has been important as I have been travelling a lot - and it has been working.

“Hopefully I can keep it going.

“I am playing some confident golf, I am hitting all my targets, driving it well, putting it well, so not much really can go wrong.”

Third Round Leaderboard

T1. Thomas Detry, nine-under

T1. Rasmus Hojgaard, nine-under

T3. Branden Grace, eight-under

T3. Thriston Lawrence, eight-under

T5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, seven-under

T5. Luke Donald, seven-under

Holgaard will be in the final group alongside Detry on Sunday after posting a 69 for the third round in a row.

The Dane has as much talent as anyone in the game, he can hit draws and fades at will to suit the shape of the hole, and produced some fine golf on a tough Sun City layout to move into contention.

There will be vocal support on Sunday, as the two Europeans are being chased by a trio of South Africans.

Branden Grace loves the Gary Player Country Club, he won the event in 2017, and he moved to eight-under alongside Thriston Lawrence. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the third South African in the mix at seven-under.

Ryan Fox knows a win on Sunday would take him above Rory McIlroy to the top of the DP World Tour Rankings and he is at six-under.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood has battled back from a bout of heat stroke and a stomach upset, and is only three shots off the lead after a third round of 70 of the week.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will have an eye on Holgaard and Detry with next year in mind, but he is also in the hunt for the title at seven-under.

Nedbank Golf Challenge 'Beyond lucky' - MacIntyre suffers highs and lows with wild slices of luck YESTERDAY AT 16:41