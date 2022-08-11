Open champion Cameron Smith has said he is motivated by competition as opposed to money.

Smith claimed his first professional win in 2017, but this has been his breakthrough year as he followed up victory at the Players Championship with success in the Open at St Andrews.

The Australian has the golfing world at his feet, but his future is shrouded in doubt as he has been strongly linked with a move to LIV Golf.

A recent court case brought by LIV players Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Talor Gooch against the PGA Tour - which the players lost - revealed that any winnings made in LIV events count against players’ contracts.

In effect, a player signing for LIV on a $100m deal would need to win $100m in events before picking up any further payments.

The news has raised eyebrows, as the incentive to win has been dramatically reduced - but competition rather than money is Smith’s motivating factor.

“$15 million?” Smith said to RSNG in response to a question about what he would do were he to win the FedEx Cup bonus. “I don’t really know. I mean, to be honest, I am really comfortable with what I have at the moment.

“I’m not sure what I would do with any more. Maybe I would buy some more fishing equipment?!”

Expanding on his goals, Smith said: “We’re all in this game to win and that’s the aim for all of us. So, the motivation is always to be focused on finding that path to where I need to be, and then to execute it.”

Smith is in action at the FedEx St Jude Championship this week, the first of three play-off events, but it remains to be seen how many more tournaments on the PGA Tour he plays

