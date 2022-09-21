The DP World Tour swings into Paris for the Open de France, and there is the uncomfortable sight for officials of LIV Golf star Patrick Reed heading the market.

Ad

Reed is now down at 50 in the world and will continue to shed ranking points with LIV events not recognised. He is on the brink of missing out on automatic qualification for the majors - aside from the Masters as he is a past champion.

Cazoo Open de France Hojgaard leads Open de France after course record, Reed off the pace 9 HOURS AGO

The American does not look a great deal of value at 14/1, as his form has been patchy for some time.

He does have experience of Le Golf National, as he was part of the USA team that was thrashed by Europe in the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Reed lost two of his three matches, albeit he did beat Tyrrell Hatton in his singles contest.

Le Golf National is a fan-friendly stadium course and is popular with the players. More pertinently, it is popular with players who hit it straight as there is a premium on finding fairways.

Graeme McDowell is a two-time winner of the event, while Thongchai Jaidee triumphed in 2016. What those two have in common is they are not long off the tee, but place a premium on accuracy.

Immelman on missing LIV Golf players: Every single player knew the situation

With that in mind, Andy Sullivan makes a good level of appeal at 40/1.

Sullivan’s game had been in a doldrums for some time, but he has looked in better shape in recent weeks.

The 35-year-old has three top-10 finishes to his name this summer, and last week’s 41st-placed finish at the Italian Open is better than it looks on a course not suited to his game.

Sullivan will find fairways and greens, and if a streaky putter can get hot he looks good value.

Thomas Levet was the last Frenchman to win his home Open back in 2011, but there is a good chance the locals could have something to cheer this week as Victor Perez is a player in good form.

The current season has been a good one for Perez, who won the Dutch Open in May and has three other top 10s to his name.

Perez played superbly at the Italian Open last week for a third-placed spot, finishing one shot outside the play-off won by Robert MacIntyre.

In the latest edition of the Open de France in 2019, two years have been missed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Perez finished a respectable 16th.

If his ball striking is as good as it was in Rome, Perez looks set to contend in a field that is not as stacked as last week - and 22/1 makes appeal.

Golf United States in charge of Presidents Cup after dominating opening day 3 HOURS AGO