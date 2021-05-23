It had to be seen to be believed, but then again when Phil Mickelson believes there is nothing quite like him in the world of professional sport.

Mickelson's quite astonishing victory, some will say miraculous, in becoming the oldest major champion in golf history at the 103rd US PGA Championship at the age of 50 was one of the greatest performances in the undulating history of the ancient game.

Not so much rolling back the years as rolling home the putts. Mickelson brings a frisson and theatre to his trade with his commitment to attack, to never retreat under pressure a quite startling asset on such enormous occasions.

A closing round of 73 was enough to claim the Wanamaker Trophy on a six under total of 282 following rounds 70, 69 and 70 around Kiawah Island's daunting Ocean Course – and end a 53-year wait for a man in his 50s to land one of the sport's blue-chip trophies.

Rated as a 280-1 outsider before the 103rd US PGA Championship and ranked 115 in the world, it was a quite remarkable display of class, composure and craft at the longest and arguably most daunting course in major tournament golf.

By claiming the title, Mickelson etched his place in sporting folklore in usurping Julius Boros, who was 48 when he carried off the 1968 US PGA title in Texas, as he celebrated a sixth major crown.

"I just the love this game of golf, and the challenge of competing against these great players," said Mickelson, who last won the US PGA title in 2005.

"This is just amazing. I believed I had the ability to do it. I've been able to get back to playing golf at the highest level. It is a moment I will cherish forever.

As you get older, you have to work harder, but there is no why reason it can't be done and this proves it.

Brooks Koepka – winner in 2018 and 2019 – and the 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen finished two strokes behind on four under with Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Harry Higgs and Paul Casey in a share of fourth on two under.

But nobody really threatened to topple a man with his mind on the job and the minerals to back it up despite a few tension-ridden moments on the back nine.

Mickelson made a miserable start to the day as he fell out of the lead on the par-four opening hole with a bogey as Koepka made birdie, but that was about as angst-ridden as his day was to get on what turned into a mature and awe-inspiring master class in course management.

He chipped in from a bunker for a birdie on the fifth hole to steady his nerves with a monster 366-yard drive on the par-five 16th hole, the longest of the week, another memorable moment in a week dripping off his majestic strategy of risk and reward amid the sun, sea and sand of the windswept course perched on the Atlantic Oceean. .

He was five strokes clear at one point as younger men faltered and was a picture of calm amid some chaotic scenes on the 18th hole as he flicked a mid-range iron out of the dirt and onto the green to preserve his two-shot lead over playing partner Koepka with the 10,000 crowd cheering "Lefty, Lefty.."

Two putts later, and the game was up for the rest with the South Carolina crowd revelling in the significance of the moment.

It was as memorable and magical as Jack Nicklaus claiming his sixth US Masters in 1986 or Tiger Woods' 14th major triumph around Augusta two years ago. Mickelson's effort will be discussed for years and decades to come.

A month before he turns 51 on 16 June – days before the US Open begins at Torrey Pine in his native San Diego where he was granted an special exemption before all this kicked off – Mickelson became the oldest major champion brimming with all the vitality of youth as his attacking outlook and shot-shaping conquered the world class 156-man field with plenty to spare.

For a player with five majors and 44 PGA Tour victories behind him, it is tough to recall Mickelson ever performing with such poise, pomp and self-belief.

It had to be seen to be believed.

