Bryson DeChambeau has pulled out of the US PGA Championship, saying he only wants to return to action when he’s “100% ready”.

The world No.22 is continuing his recovery after having surgery to repair a bone in his left wrist.

The 28-year-old fractured the bone when he slipped on a marble floor while playing table tennis, but went against doctors’ advice and played at the Masters in April. However, after playing his worst ever round at a major championship en route to missing the cut at Augusta, DeChambeau proceeded to have the operation.

In fighting spirit, he arrived in Tulsa keen to play the tournament. He tweeted to say he was “going to test how I am feeling over these next couple day and decide on whether to compete”.

DeChambeau then played a practice round at Southern Hills, and was in a confident mood, saying “Held up nicely today. Let's see what tomorrow brings.”

Unfortunately, when tomorrow arrived, it was not good news, and he announced he will not be competing at the event - which will see Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth play together in the opening two rounds.

The American tweeted the news, saying "After careful consideration, I have decided to WD from the US PGA Championship. I want to make a full return when I am 100% ready to compete at golf’s highest level. Thank you all for the continued support!"

DeChambeau’s compatriot Denny McCarthy will take his place, and will go round with England’s Tyrrell Hatton when the action gets underway.

Speaking to the Golf Channel after making his decision, DeChambeau said, "I didn't think it was going to be the right decision for me to play this week. For me it was going to be a stretch.”

"I could play a couple of rounds, but considering I was doing half days and feeling fatigued and tired, four days is a big stretch for me right now”, he said.

