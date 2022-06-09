The PGA Tour has come out fighting after the LIV Golf Invitational Series was launched this week and suspended all 17 members that have chosen to take part.

A memo written by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was issued to its members, and indicated the organisation’s strong stance against the breakaway competition.

It read as follows : “Their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations. The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our Regulations.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.

“I am certain our fans and partners – who are surely tired of all this talk of money, money and more money – will continue to be entertained and compelled by the world-class competition you display each and every week, where there are true consequences for every shot you take and your rightful place in history whenever you reach that elusive winner’s circle.

“This week, the RBC Canadian Open is a shining example of what you have created with the PGA Tour: a star-studded field, a committed sponsor, sold-out hospitality offerings, record crowds and a global broadcast distribution. These elements are part of the Tour’s DNA, built by the likes of Jack (Nicklaus) and Arnie (Palmer), furthered by Tiger (Woods) and countless others – whose legacies are inextricably linked, with each other and with the PGA Tour. This collective legacy can’t be bought or sold.”

The news was announced within half an hour of the 17 of the PGA’s former members teed off at the first LIV Golf Event at the Centurion Club, near London.

Among the 17 players to have been suspended are six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, along with Ryder Cup regulars Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.

LIV Golf has already issued its response to the severe PGA sanctions and said: "Today's announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members. It's troubling that the Tour, an organisation dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing.

"This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond."

