Phil Mickelson has broken cover to say he has been contacted by players on both sides of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf divide to thank him for what he has done for the sport.

Mickelson caused huge controversy earlier this year when joining LIV Golf, despite labelling the Saudis - who are funding the series - "scary motherf*****s” and saying he was well aware of their "horrible record on human rights.”

Ad

Made in Himmerland Moller makes 10 on final hole to miss cut at Made In HimmerLand, McGowan leads 32 MINUTES AGO

It was suggested Mickelson was using LIV as leverage for a better deal for players on the PGA Tour - himself included - only to join the new series.

LIV’s emergence has caused a rift in the sport, but it has resulted in the PGA Tour announcing a raft of changes which will see guaranteed income to all players and bigger prizes for the elite of the sport.

Rory McIlroy conceded after his win at the Tour Championship that Mickelson’s move had made an impact on the decision making of the PGA Tour, and the six-time major winner was happy to say the emergence of LIV had influenced the changes.

"I’m extremely happy that the top players are being listened to and that their input is being valued…. and what they are doing for the Tour is now being valued,” Mickelson told Sports Illustrated.

“It was stated very clearly that nothing was going to happen. Unless there was leverage, nothing was going to change. And all players should be appreciative of what LIV is doing. The players on LIV for the opportunity they are getting. And the PGA Tour for the leverage that was provided to get these changes done.

“I don’t think anything like that would have happened without the leverage that LIV Golf has provided. There was no leverage. There were no other options."

The likes of Davis Love III and Fred Couples, previously close friends of Mickelson, said the left hander had gone dark and was not taking phone calls.

But when asked if he had been contacted by players, the 52-year-old said: “Numerous [have] - and I'm very appreciative.

“They are from both sides. I think players on both sides of LIV and the PGA Tour are appreciative of what is happening. Every player is benefiting."

Tour Championship 'What happened next?' with Hovland, Niemann, Theegala and Stallings

Mickelson has come in for major criticism for joining LIV, and for the manner in which it happened, but he feels his reputation is already on the way to being repaired.

“I feel that my legacy is being built right now,” he said. “The changes that professional golf are going through I believe are in the best interest for the fans and the players. I feel that it’s being built right now. It hurts to see so much hostility and negativity, for sure.

"I really believe in the end it’s going to be worth it and I think in the long run everyone is going to come out ahead.”

As a three-time Masters winner, Mickelson has lifetime exemption to play at Augusta.

The majors are yet to make a decision on the participation of LIV players, but Mickelson expects to be playing at Augusta in April.

“I believe wholeheartedly I’ll be at Augusta,” he said. “I thought my conversations with [Masters chairman] Fred Ridley [in April] were extremely classy.

“I have the utmost respect for him and the leaders of the majors. There’s been, to date, no threat at all. I’m not saying that couldn’t change. I just don’t see how that could benefit anybody. I believe they are wise enough and great leaders who can see that.’’

BMW PGA Championship 'There will be friction there' - LIV player Kaymer confirms he won't be at Wentworth 3 HOURS AGO