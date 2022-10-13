Phil Mickelson has produced greatness on the course and courted plenty of controversy off it, and he has now raised eyebrows by getting a tattoo of his own logo on his hand.

Mickelson is in Saudi Arabia for the latest LIV Golf Series event at Royal Greens in Jeddah.

Ad

He fronted up to the media and in typical Mickelson style, gave some forthright views on the state of golf and where he sees the direction of travel.

Golf 'LIV Golf is here to stay' - Mickelson calls for end to hostilities with PGA Tour 17/09/2022 AT 12:32

LIV has shaken up the established order in golf, with a limited-field format, no cut and a shotgun start.

The money has also helped in turning the heads of star names such as Mickelson, who has welcomed changes such as being allowed to wear shorts during the events.

“I believe in the passion. Look, the game of golf is very lucky to have the PIF invest in the game,” Mickelson said. “The sport of the game of golf is being influxed with billions of dollars now. And the ability to go global and make golf a truly global sport is really beneficial for the game.

“Now, the United States and the UK are not favourable to this. But everywhere outside of the world LIV Golf is loved. And eventually they come around and they will be accepting of it. But everywhere else in the world, the ability to move these tournaments throughout the world - and I've spoken with people that have had dealings that have not been positive with the Tour and have had nothing but positive experiences with LIV.

“It opens up opportunities to move professional golf throughout the world in other countries and grow the game internationally.

“Now, again, outside a few countries, the United States and the UK, where it's very negatively viewed currently, that has been changing and evolving already and in time in a few years it will be not only accepted but appreciated, the involvement and the influx of capital into this sport and what it's doing."

Mickelson’s comments certainly caught the eye at first glance, but on reflection what demanded more attention was the tattoo on his left hand.

The 52-year-old has had the logo of his famous celebration, after winning the Masters in 2004, on his apparel since 2017 and it is likely to be on display in Jeddah this week.

It is almost certainly a henna tattoo, but you can never be certain where Mickelson is concerned.

Golf ‘Great they magically found $200m’ - Mickelson ‘happy’ LIV has brought change to PGA Tour 04/09/2022 AT 14:51