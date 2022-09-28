Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter have withdrawn their names from the lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Ad

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak removed their names from the lawsuit earlier in the year, while LIV added its name to the suit.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tee times, TV coverage as McIlroy heads field 2 HOURS AGO

A trial has been scheduled for early 2024, but only three players remain on the suit as Mickelson and Poulter, along with Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford, have been removed.

The three players who remain on the lawsuit are Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.

"Nothing has changed," LIV Golf spokesman Jonathan Grella said in a statement. "The merits of the case - the PGA Tour's anti-competitive conduct - still stand and will be fully tested in court. And we look forward to that.

"LIV stands with the players whom the PGA Tour has treated so poorly, but we also recognise that to be successful, we no longer need a wide array of players to be on the suit.

"We have our players' backs and will press our case against the PGA Tour's anti-competitive behaviour."

There have been five LIV Golf events so far, four in America and one in England. The sixth event sees the series head to Asia for a tournament in Bangkok from October 7-9.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 'It won't happen again' - Willett looking to bounce back at Dunhill Links after final-hole disaster 16 HOURS AGO