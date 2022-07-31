Phil Mickelson’s move to LIV Golf has lifted him above Tiger Woods as the highest-earning golfer in 2022.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf has disrupted the sport by splashing out huge contracts to lure players from the PGA Tour.

Ad

Mickelson was one of the first to sign up, for a reported $200m, half of which was rumoured to be paid up front.

Golf 'The short game has been neglected' - Tiger's fitness fight has impacted on his touch, says caddie 25/07/2022 AT 07:17

The likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeu and Brooks Koepka followed, again for huge contracts.

According to Forbes , those deals made them the top earning golfers, and above Woods.

Woods is a billionaire and despite playing only three times this season on account of a serious leg injury, Forbes estimates he has made $68m in 2022.

The 15-time major winner Woods is the star figure in golf and is reported to have turned down an offer from LIV chief Greg Norman believed to be near the $1 billion mark.

Rory McIlroy has been an outspoken critic of LIV, questioning its format, and he is one spot behind Woods on the Forbes list.

Rounding out the top 10 are Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel.

Along with Woods and McIlroy, Spieth is the only other player in the top 10 not to be contracted to LIV.

Forbes’ Top 10 earning golfers

Phil Mickelson - On Course $102 million - Off Course $36 million - $138 million

Dustin Johnson - On Course $68 million - Off Course $29 million - $97 million

Bryson DeChambeau - On Course $66 million - Off Course $20 million - $86 million

Brooks Koepka - On Course $53 million - Off Course $16 million - $69 million

Tiger Woods - On Course $43,500 - Off Course $68 million - $68 million

Rory McIlroy - On Course $9 million - Off Course $34 million - $43 million

Sergio Garcia - On Course $35 million - Off Course $7 million - $42 million

Jordan Spieth - On Course $8 million - Off Course - $31 million - $39 million

Patrick Reed - On Course $34 million - Off Course - $3 million - $37 million

Charl Schwartzel - On Course $30 million - Off Course - $4 million - $34 million

The Open 'Keep Cam and carry on' – Why Tiger should be inspired by Smith’s maverick Open triumph 19/07/2022 AT 22:52