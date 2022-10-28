It was another day of low scoring at the Portugal Masters, as Jordan Smith and Gavin Green topped the leaderboard - while there was disappointment further down the rankings.

Tournament victory is important, and Smith and Green will have that in mind heading into the weekend at Dom Pedro Victoria, but in what is the final event of the season for securing playing rights for next year it was a dour day for a number of players.

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez and Ricardo Gouveia are set to be disappointed at the end of the weekend, with both on course to lose their Tour cards after missing the cut. They fought hard on Friday and had chances to make the weekend if they had finished well, but came up shy of the cut line and look set to finish outside of the magic 117 come Sunday.

Jazz Janewattananond was at 115 in the rankings on Thursday and on the back foot after a slow start to his tournament. He looked extremely nervous after making birdies to get just above the cut line, but made an excellent swing on the daunting 18th tee and that enabled him to secure his place for the weekend and boost his hopes of retaining his card.

Renato Paratore came into the week ranked 121, and the Italian went to great lengths to give himself a chance of retaining his card.

The Italian posted a 66 on Friday to get to eight-under, which came via a trip into the water to play a shot with his shoes and socks offf.

Darius van Driel, bang on the number at 117 at the start of the week, made four birdies in his final five holes to climb up the leaderboard to eight-under and well placed to retain his card.

Green was in the position the likes of Paratore and Janewattananond find themselves in when he arrived in Portugal last year. 12 months on there are no such concerns, and he fired a 65 on Friday to climb to the top of the leaderboard alongside Smith.

Second Round Leaderboard

T1. Gavin Green, 13-under

T2. Jordan Smith, 13-under

T3. Tapio Pulkkanen, 12-uner

T3. Benjamin Hebert, 12-under

T5. Eddie epperells, 11-under

T5. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, 11-under

T5. Sebastian Heisele, 11-under

T5. Rikard Karlberg, 11-under

Smith maintained a share of the lead, but was a step below his opening round of 62 . His putting was not as sharp as day one, but a 67 kept him alongside Green at 13-under.

“It is always tough following a round like yesterday,” Smith, who chipped in for a birdie on the last, said. “I felt I hit it just as good, just missed a couple more greens and did not putt as well. Overall I was really happy.”

Smith credited his improved performance on the greens on day one by bringing forward a change of grip and new putter.

“It has really made a difference to the way I stroke the putter,” Smith said. “It was in France that I picked up the putter I was going to test over the winter and had a roll with it and it felt good, so my putting coach just said chuck yourself in the deep end and give it a go. It has really paid off.”

Eddie Pepperell took advantage of the benign conditions in the morning in Vilamoura, as he eased round in 67 blows to get within two of the leaders at 11-under.

Tapio Pulkkanen also carded a 64, and the Finn is one shot behind the leaders alongside Benjamin Hebert who entered the week knowing only a win would see him retain his card.

