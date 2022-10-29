A new putter and tweaked putting grip are reaping dividends for Jordan Smith who stormed into the lead at the Portugal Masters.

Smith has only one win to his name on the DP World Tour, which is a crime for a player who swings the club as well as he does.

The 29-year-old brought forward a planned off-season change of putter and grip to Vilamoura this week, and it has sparked an upturn in fortunes on the green.

In scoreable conditions at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club, Smith cashed in on the opportunities he gave himself to whizz round in 62 to take control of the tournament at 22-under.

Gavin Green just about hung onto Smith's coat-tails, but will go into Sunday with a two-shot deficit to overcome.

Putts from 50 feet for birdie are a bonus, but they tend to come along when confidence is high and Smith found one on the third, which was the middle of a run of three birdies in a row.

Birdies were the order of the day on a low-scoring day, eagles from scruffy lies in the rough suggest your name is on the trophy. That was what Smith produced on the 15th, after his tee shot on the driveable par-four came up short and left.

Par appeared like it would be a decent result when he approached his ball, and more so after it came out hot. It was careering forward when it crashed into the bottom of the flag and disappeared into the hole.

Third Round Leaderboard

1. Jordan Smith, 22-under

2. Gavin Green, 20-under

3. Sebastian Heisele, 17-under

T4. Tapio Pulkkanen, 15-under

T4. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 15-under

T4. Hurley Long, 15-under

T4. Eddie Pepperell, 15-under

He could have wilted in the face of the onslaught from Smith, but kept chipping away to remain in the hunt going into the final round.

Sebastian Heisele is retiring from playing after Sunday's final round, and he will do it in the company of Smith and Green after getting to 17-under by carding a 65.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat arrived in Portugal needing a big result to stand any chance of retaining his playing rights for next season.

“My back was against the wall coming to the end of the season,” Aphibarnrat said. “I have nothing to lose, so try to play my best golf and get a low round.

“I need to repeat what I have done today. I have given myself an opportunity. Whatever happens tomorrow, just let it happen. If I get the job done I will be the happiest guy in the world.

“If not, I will look forward to Q School. It is a shortcut to get the Tour card. I have been away from the European Tour for a while and I am missing this Tour.”

Tapio Pulkkanen, Eddie Pepperell and Hurley Long are alongside Aphibarnrat, but are surely too far back to challenge Smith and Green on Sunday.

